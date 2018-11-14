Emergency room visits and hospitalizations from CO poisoning are highest between November and February, when the use of fuel-burning heat sources increases people's risk, according to information from the Minnesota Public Health Tracking Program at MDH. The number of emergency room visits for carbon monoxide poisoning more than doubles between September and November and reaches a high in February, according to data from 2011 through 2015.

"Just as we turn back our clocks in the fall or put on the storm windows, part of preparing our homes for winter should be to make sure heat sources and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order," said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air program for MDH. "When the temperature drops, we begin to see an uptick in carbon monoxide poisonings. A few simple steps can prevent many of them."

To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide, MDH offers these safety tips:

• Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms. To detect potentially deadly conditions, CO alarms should be installed and regularly maintained in all households. In Minnesota, state law requires CO alarms in all single and multi-family Minnesota residences within 10 feet of each room used for sleeping. Replace your alarms every five years or according to manufacturer's instructions.

• Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is working properly and vents properly outside the home.

• Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in garage. Properly vent and maintain all fuel burning appliances. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use battery-powered alarms where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as tents, cabins, RVs, and boats with enclosed cabins.

• Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.

• Never run a car in an enclosed space. Back your car into the driveway when you want to idle it.

At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. If you suspect you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.

Sharps disposal in Pierce County

Pierce County Health Department reminds the public of the health risks of improper disposal of sharps, which include needles, syringes and lancets. When sharps are not disposed of properly, they pose a serious health risk from accidental needle sticks. When someone suffers an accidental needle stick, they are at risk for infectious diseases.

The health department offers these steps to dispose of sharps properly:

• Pick up an approved sharps disposal container from the health department. We are located in Ellsworth at 412 W Kinne St. or in River Falls at 1234 S. Wasson Lane. No appointment is needed; just come on by anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you are homebound, please give us a call, as we may be able to arrange drop-offs. You can also pick up containers at River Falls Hospital. Some local pharmacies may have containers, but call ahead to be sure.

• Place your sharps in the disposal container as you use them. We can send you home with a few containers to use as needed.

• When your containers are full, bring them back to the health department. We will ensure these containers are properly disposed of. This service and the containers are offered free of charge. You may also drop off containers at River Falls Hospital. Some local pharmacies make accept drop-offs, but call ahead to be sure.

The health department asks that businesses and farmers look into alternative options for sharps disposal due to the large amount of sharps used.