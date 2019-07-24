Despite a nationwide recall starting in 2015, only around two-thirds of the air bags have been repaired, AAA says.

To check if a vehicle is equipped with a recalled air bag:

Enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. The VIN can typically be found on the lower left of a vehicle's windshield or around the driver's side door frame, as well as on the vehicle's registration card and on some insurance cards.

If a vehicle is affected by a recall, owners are encouraged to contact a local dealer to schedule a free repair. AAA-approved auto repair shops can be found at www.aaa.com/autorepair.

There have been at least 16 deaths and 250 injuries in the U.S. caused by defective Takata air bag inflators since 2009, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involved 19 automakers and more than 150 vehicle model and year combinations.