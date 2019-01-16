101 Things To Do: Artesian Ice Sculptures in Maiden Rock

When Roger Nelson purchased land with an artesian well on it, he realized one thing. An artesian well doesn't shut off during the winter.

He directed the water to one area, and it formed an ice rink. He decided to experiment and made a little fountain.

The next year, "I tried making one a little bit bigger. Then I made two, and then 10, and then 20, and then 30," he explained with a hearty laugh.

Nelson has buried 1,200 feet of pipe underground, and he stretches 2,000 feet of garden hoses around the area to reach all the sculptures.

"The artesian well is 650 feet deep and puts out about 850 gallons a minute," Nelson said. "I drill the pipes that go to the sculptures with various holes in them, and that is why they are so much different in shape and size."

He said the sculptures are usually ready to view about Jan. 1 and remain pretty through January and February. March depends on the weather.

"If you get some cold temperatures, it's amazing how fast they form." Nelson said. "It's incredible in two or three days how much ice you can make."

He added that "the ice changes constantly. If you come one week and see it, then come back the next week, it will look totally different."

Nelson, who has now been making the ice sculptures for 20 years, sets up lights that come on at dusk and stay on until about 10 p.m.

"The night photos don't really do justice to how beautiful it is," Nelson said. "It is so different than during the day. When it is really cold at night, they are all steaming, because that 50-degree water is going on to that ice that might be zero or 10 below, and it's pretty cool."

Nelson said it is easy to see the ice sculptures from Pierce County Road A and people don't even need to leave their cars.

"People come from all over to see these things," he said. "A lot of people come from the Twin Cities and around the area. People from other countries have been there. People have gotten engaged there. People have taken their family Christmas picture there. It really is something unique."

If you go...

What: Artesian Ice Sculptures

Where: N2696 County Road A, Maiden Rock, Wis.

Phone: 715-821-4444

When: Sunrise until about 10 p.m. from early January to mid-March.

How much: Free. Donations are accepted to help with lights and other costs.