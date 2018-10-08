Rosemount teacher suspended after posting threatening tweet
A Rosemount special education teacher has been suspended after posting a message on social media with threatening intent towards recently sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The instructor, with Intermediate School District 917, posted the tweet “So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”
The Twitter account has since been deactivated but not before numerous reported Twitter users captured the tweet and said reportedly alerted the FBI and U.S. Secret Service.
This story is developing.