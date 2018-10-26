Caring Hearts in Action opens new storefront

Caring Hearts collects donations and redistributes clothing, toiletries, baby supplies, food, toys and small household appliances to families in need.

"Our intent is to have this be the shopping place once we have all the shelving up," founder Mary Canada said.

Since the Caring Hearts in Action opened last January, it has impacted hundreds of families with kindness and compassion. The group partners with many agencies from across the state and networks with 360 Communities in Dakota County.

"We did come up with a three-tiered list of priorities in Dakota County first, then the Twin Cities metro area, and then the greater Minnesota area because we want to take care of our local people first," Canada said.

For each of the three women leading Caring Hearts in Action, this mission is a labor of love. Each of them work a full-time job and devote many hours of their free time to this giving ministry.

In the past year on her work commute, Canada has given away 189 backpacks to the homeless. For winter, the backpacks are filled with warm blankets, socks, hats and mittens, hand warmers, food, and gift cards.

The nonprofit will also hold a Night of the Spirits fundraiser party and silent auction 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Celts Craft House, 7083 153rd St. W., Apple Valley.

The fundraiser party will have a Halloween costume party theme with a live band, Buster Phelan, that plays classic rock.

"They know it's a Halloween party so they are going to make it festive," Canada said.

The party will include prizes for best costumes, door prizes and a beer bash along with a large basket silent auction with a full menu.

The organization is also busy donating to the "All About Families" pop-up event Oct. 28 in the Hiawatha, Minneapolis area. The women will join other Minnesotans to support the homeless Native Americans.

The public can drop off clothing, household supplies, shoes, toiletries and toys 5-7 p.m. every Tuesday at the downtown Farmington location.

"It doesn't feel like work when we are here because it is a labor love," Canada said.

The group has more than 32 volunteers. Caring Hearts in Action will soon be gearing up to make families' Christmases brighter this year. Last year the group adopted 20 families by donating groceries, Christmas trees and gifts.

Even though the three women are personally faithful, the Caring Hearts in Action is not a faith-based group.

"We want anyone to step forward and help us — we are not a religious organization and we did that on purpose and we do not have a religious focus and we will take help from anyone," Canada said.

The next step will be to engage a volunteer coordinator and come up with a business plan. The group wishes to engage the Farmington Rotary Club and local churches to become involved.

"It feels like it is about to blow up right now and we need to have the time to devote to that networking piece and that is a job right now," Canada said.

Caring Hearts in Action will host a ribbon-cutting grand opening in the new space in January.