Learn how apprenticeships can help your business
Dakota County employers can learn about the benefits of apprenticeship programs at an upcoming event.
The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry will sponsor an event called Learn How Apprenticeships Can Help Your Business from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul.
Participants will hear firsthand how local employers are implementing registered apprenticeships and how it is impacting their efforts to recruit, train and retain top talent. They will also hear from a panel of employers including Ardent Mills, HealthPartners, Cement Masons Local 633, Metro Transit, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and Machinist Union Local 77.
The event is geared toward employers but open to anyone. For more information and to RSVP, contact Amber Higgins at amber.higgins@co.dakota.mn.us or 651-554-6875.