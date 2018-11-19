Missing person: Northfield man last seen on Friday

Joseph was last seen at his residence during the early morning hours of Friday, November 16. He is known to get up during the night and go for walks but he usually returns. Joseph has health concerns and because of the cold weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. He is described as 5’04, 215 pounds with blue eyes and brown/red hair. Joseph is believed to be wearing a tan Carhart style jacket, blue jeans and hiking boots. If you think you have seen Joseph or know of his whereabouts please contact the Northfield PD at 507-645-4475 or dial 911.