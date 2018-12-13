Rosemount man injured in explosion
The Rosemount man injured in a garage explosion remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Mason Zacharias, 21, was found Tuesday, Dec. 12 underneath a pile of rubble in the garage of his home at 13566 Dellwood Way and was rushed to Regions with critical injuries.
Zacharias has had several surgeries, said Rosemount Police Chief Mitch Scott. “He has a long road ahead of him,” Scott said.
On Wednesday, fire officials spent the day combing through the debris to try to determine the cause of the explosion and see if the home is structurally safe. A natural gas leak has been ruled out as a source.