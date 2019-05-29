Farmington’s U.S. Post Office prepares for relocation

For years, the retail storefront has been located in the heart of downtown at 216 Oak St. in a leased building next door to Farmington Bakery. The new carrier annex building is a few blocks away at 113 Elm St. in the back of the strip mall parking lot.

Now the annex building is home for carriers only; customers will welcome once the remodeling is done.

"We want to keep them safe because it is not set up for retail up and there are so many postal carriers coming and going," Stragey said.

A public hearing was held to collect community feedback about the move. Stragey said three people attended.

"Some seniors like the downtown area and only need to walk across the street," Stragey said. The new location will not be as convenient for those residents since the new location is off the busy commuter road of Highway 50 or Elm Street. "On the flipside, many others who live down here will not have to cross this street to come here," Stragey said.

The Farmington Post Office employs 32 people and delivers mail to residents who live on 17 rural routes and two city routes.

Stragey said with a consolidated office the operation will run more efficiently overall.

"It will be very nice being together because now everything is going back and forth now, and it will be really nice especially at Christmas time," Stragey said.