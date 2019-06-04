Dahlstrom appointed Rosemount police chief

Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste said there is strong support from City Council and city staff to appoint Dahlstrom. City Council discussed the police chief vacancy and approved the promotion during its May 21 work session.

"He has shown leadership skills throughout his tenure at the police department and we look forward to him beginning a new chapter as we continue to grow as a community," Droste said.

Dahlstrom was formally appointed and took his oath of office June 4.

He has been employed with the city of Rosemount for 13 years since he was hired by Rosemount Police Department in 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013. This past January, he was promoted to the role of commander, the department's second in command.

In 2017, Dahlstrom attended Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command where his peers voted for him to receive the Franklin M. Kreml Award for the students who best displayed leadership qualities needed in law enforcement.

Dahlstrom's professional resume includes serving as a patrol officer, a drug recognition expert, a field training officer, a South Metro SWAT leader, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant and administrative sergeant.

His received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from St. Thomas University and earned a master's degree in leadership in criminal justice from Concordia University in 2011.

Former Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott retired this past February after he accepted a security leadership position within the private sector.

"Mr. Dahlstrom brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and vision to the department — we are very excited to have him enter this new role, and we are confident in his ability to lead our already strong police department into the future," said Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin.