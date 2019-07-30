Rosemount police educate public on new state hands-free law

Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom explained how the law, which goes into effect Aug. 1, impacts drivers on Minnesota roadways.

"It is a pretty big change on our roadways and I understand that change can be difficult and a little bit scary," Dahlstrom said during a report at the Rosemount City Council meeting July 16. "There are 15 states that have done this so far and 12 of those 15 states have found that traffic fatalities have decreased by an average of 15% and if we get a 15% reduction in our numbers, that could be upwards of 50 to 60 lives saved.

"Every life matters and I know because I have lost a loved one to a car crash and I understand the impact of what that can feel like," Dahlstrom said in an interview. His brother died in a single-car crash at 26 years old. "Sometimes it takes those poor experiences and those difficult experiences to really let things hit home with you."

To build community awareness and educate drivers, two Rosemount police officers will talk about the new state law in a video produced by the cable commission that will be available on the city's website and will be distributed via social media.

The department plans to devote 150 hours of extra officers' time toward talking to the community about the new driving law. The police will be present with brochures during Leprechaun Days.

Rosemount police plan to offer residents and drivers warnings for the first month, Dahlstrom said because the city realizes the hands-free law can be a big change.

Rosemount City Council member Heidi Freske asked what the fine will be for violating the state law.

Dahlstrom said the first ticket will be a $50 in addition to court fees. The second offense can be ticketed at $275 plus court fees.

"In the spirit of the law, it is not that you can't use your phones, they just don't want you to have them in your hands," Dahlstrom said.

Drivers can look to communicate in a hands-free way with voice-activated options in lieu of holding phones while driving.

"I think it is a smart law and ... is another initiative with the Department of Public Safety we can use towards our Zero Deaths Initiative," Dahlstrom said.

In 2002 and 2003, the state reported nearly 660 deaths in Minnesota roadways.

"That is when the Zero Deaths Initiative happened and they have since implemented a lot of different things to affect the record and primarily get to the no deaths on Minnesota roadways or reduce them significantly," Dahlstrom added.

The local police have worked in partnership to enforce traffic safety and increase enforcement and public education.

"You can see the steady decline where we have gone from 650 deaths in 2003 to in 2017 there were 358 deaths on Minnesota roadways," Dahlstrom said. "I think this initiative is going to help reduce deaths even further and increase safety because the more focused people can be on just driving, the better."

This law will aid young drivers who have never known life without a smartphone and adults who use phones as handheld computers that serve as a way of life to stay connected to home and work.

"The first thing many do is grab their phone in the morning and the last thing they do at night is look at their phones," Dahlstrom said. "Today people want instant communication so when the phone rings while we are driving, the first thing we naturally do is look at it."

For most drivers, this hands-free law may not be an easy change. Young drivers learn in drivers' safety classes about the need to be safe and follow the hands-free law.

Rosemount Police Department's goal will be to educate the public during the first month before actively enforcing the state law or giving tickets for violations.

"This is strictly our judgment at the city of Rosemount — the way we look at it in our community is how change can be difficult, and some people are more informed than other people about the new laws so we are going to make sure we give people that extra time because the goal is to change behavior and it is never to just ticket someone," Dahlstrom said.

To read more about the new hands-free law, visit handsfreemn.org.