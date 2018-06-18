Fatal crash in Vermillion Township kills 2, injures 5

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, June 16, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Goodwin Avenue and 190th Street East, according to a news release.

A witness reported that a Ford F-150, driven by Jon Fontaine, 36, of Farmington traveling south on Goodwin Avenue failed to slow down for a stop sign on 190th. The truck collided with the front end of a Chevy Traverse, driven by Jillayne Lazer, 34, of Rosemount traveling west on 190th, according to the release.

Fontaine was driving with his 12-year-old son. Lazer's husband, Jared Lazer, 34, was in the front passenger seat, while their three children, ages 5, 5 and 2, were in the back seats of the vehicle.

Fontaine and Jared Lazer were both declared dead at the scene after authorities performed life-saving efforts on the two men. The five others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is working with Minnesota State Patrol to investigate factors that may have contributed to the crash.

"We ask that the public remain patient as we continue to investigate," the release said. "Sadly, this tragedy took the lives of two fathers the day before Father's Day. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office sends our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Lazer family at www.gofundme.com/lazer-family-fund.