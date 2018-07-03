Hastings man dies after Wis. trench collapse

Deputies were called to the scene at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man pinned in a collapsed trench, where he and others were attempting to bury a water line.

According to the news release, Sanderson’s father and a family friend “immediately began to dig” to free him from the collapse. Deputies arrived and helped digging by hand in hopes of giving CPR.

Ellsworth fire and EMS crews arrived and eventually freed Sanderson, who was unconscious. Life-saving measures were deployed and he was flown from the area by LifeLink to Regions.

Deputies said the trench collapse incident remains under investigation.

Jason Matthys, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the water line was part of a home project at his parents’ residence. The incident did not involve contractors or construction crews.

Ellsworth police also assisted at the scene.

The U.S. labor department’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration lists trenching and excavating as among “the most hazardous construction operations” and urges people not to enter unprotected trenches.

According to OSHA data, trenching-related deaths more than doubled nationally from 2015 to 2016, the year for which the most recent data was available.