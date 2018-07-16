Robert Welch, 50, Hager City, Wis., crossed over the centerline on County Road 18 near Church Road the morning of July 14, 2018, according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff Office on July 16.

Lynn Rapp, 68, Buffalo Gap, S.D., was southbound and attempted to avoid Welch but the two vehicles collided.

Stacy Lande, 47, of Hager City, and Zachary R. Johnson, 8, and Taylor S. Johnson, 5,of Red Wing, were passengers in Welch’s vehicle. They died at the scene. The Johnson brothers were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

Welch suffered serious injuries and was flown by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester while Rapp was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with minor injuries.

Welch and Lande are the Johnson boys’ step-grandfather and grandmother, respectively.

There will be a sky lantern vigil for Lande and the Johnson brothers in Bay Point Park in Red Wing at 8 p.m. July 20.

A Facebook event has been created and can be found at the following website: https://www.facebook.com/events/285512385341267/.