    Oronoco woman charged after October fatal crash

    By Matthew Lambert on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:47 p.m.

    An Oronoco woman was charged with the death and serious injury of three others after an October crash in Randolph Township.

    The crash occurred when Lori Janine Hoefs of Oronoco ran through a stop sign on Highway 56, causing a collision with another vehicle going northbound.

    The collision resulted in the death of the driver, Brenda Travis of Rochester, and caused serious injuries to three passengers of that vehicle. Hoefs sustained broken ribs and a broken pelvis.

    According to a news release from the Dakota County Attorney's office on June 25, Hoefs admitted to being unfamiliar with the area and being on her phone at the time of running the stop sign.

    Hoefs was charged with one count of each of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.

    Hoefs will have her first appearance in court Aug. 6 in Hastings.

    Matthew Lambert

