Man wanted for questioning following Farmington stabbing

Investigators say the assault may have occurred up to two hours prior to the 911 call for assistance Sunday night, according to the statement.

Original story:

Farmington police officers responded to a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 10:22 p.m. July 1. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the kitchen and began life-saving measures. The person was transported by medics and is expected to survive, Farmington Police Department said.

Giao Cong Bui, 28, a resident of the home, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and is wanted for questioning. Bui is described as an Asian male, 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds. He last seen wearing a gray shirt.

Anyone one with any information as to Bui’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department TIP Line at 651-280-6847 or 911 if you are within Dakota County.

READ MORE: Police say vandal admits to defacing FHS | Oronoco woman charged after October fatal crash