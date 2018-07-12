Police identified Wednesday the truck involved in the fatal incident belonged to Czeck Services. Police determined the owner of the business, Joseph P. Czeck, 33, was the driver of the vehicle and arrested him in Inver Grove Heights, according to a Rosemount Police Department news release July 12.

Czeck was being held in Dakota County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with pending charges related to the incident.

The crash occured around 4:50 p.m. Monday on Rich Valley Blvd. south of 125th Street. Authorities said a boulder became dislodged from a commercial vehicle and struck a passing car. The occupants, identified by police as Karen J. Christiansen, 67, and daughter Jena H. Christiansen, 32, both of Shoreview, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inver Grove Heights police and fire, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office assisted on the scene.