    Hastings man charged in fatal crash accident

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 3:32 p.m.
    Joseph Paul Czeck

    Joseph Paul Czeck was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide on July 13 for the deaths of two women after a boulder became dislodged from his landscaping truck.

    Czeck, 33, Hastings, was operating the truck with a 1,100-pound boulder in the back of his vehicle. The boulder fell out of the vehicle in Rosemount at Rich Valley Boulevard and 125 Street, where a Toyota Avalon struck the boulder.

    The mother and daughter, Karen Christiansen, 67, and Jena Christiansen, 32, of Shoreview, were the driver and passenger in the vehicle. Both died at the scene.

    The boulder weighed several hundred pounds, Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott.

    Czeck had continued to drive the truck away from the accident and did not return to the scene, according to the complaint. Authorities identified the vehicle as owned by Czeck and his company, Czeck Industries, arresting him in Inver Grove Heights on July 11.

    Czeck’s bail was set at $70,000 without conditions. Czeck’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 4, 2018,  in Hastings.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
