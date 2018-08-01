Search
    Update: Counties report 911 services resuming after network outage

    By Michael Brun on Aug 1, 2018 at 4:50 p.m.
    File photo

    Multiple reports state 911 network service has resumed following an outage around Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Washington and Dakota counties were included in the outage.

    The 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota is investigating what caused the outage, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweet.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
