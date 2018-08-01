Update: Counties report 911 services resuming after network outage
Multiple reports state 911 network service has resumed following an outage around Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Washington and Dakota counties were included in the outage.
The 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota is investigating what caused the outage, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweet.
RT @MnDPS_ECN: 911 outages that impacted several counties throughout the state have been resolved. The 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota is still investigating what caused the outage. Text-to-911 service is also restored.
— MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018
UPDATE: It appears that our 911 lines are back and functioning. Thanks for your patience during this brief outage. If there are any problems reaching us at 911, use our non-emergency number: (763) 765-3595.
— Sherburne Co Sheriff (@SherbCoSheriff) August 1, 2018
RT @MnDPS_ECN: Emergency Communication Networks is aware of the reports of 911 outages in several counties across the state. We are in contact with the 911 provider, who is looking into what may be causing the problem.
— MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018
There have been some technical problems with the 911 calls getting through. The non-emergency number for Dakota County Communications is 651-322-2323. Dispatchers will be available to take your calls. We will advise everyone when this temporary problem is fixed..
— Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) August 1, 2018