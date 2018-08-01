The 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota is investigating what caused the outage, according to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweet.

RT @MnDPS_ECN: 911 outages that impacted several counties throughout the state have been resolved. The 911 service provider for the state of Minnesota is still investigating what caused the outage. Text-to-911 service is also restored. — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018

UPDATE: It appears that our 911 lines are back and functioning. Thanks for your patience during this brief outage. If there are any problems reaching us at 911, use our non-emergency number: (763) 765-3595. — Sherburne Co Sheriff (@SherbCoSheriff) August 1, 2018

RT @MnDPS_ECN: Emergency Communication Networks is aware of the reports of 911 outages in several counties across the state. We are in contact with the 911 provider, who is looking into what may be causing the problem. — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018