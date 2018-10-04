"In the wake of Monday evening’s officer involved shooting, we are all trying to make sense of this tragedy and seek answers. As more and more information is released, the picture will become clearer to all of us. I support our police department and am confident they did the very best they could under the circumstances," Hicks said.

"Over the next several days, it is important we remain patient and allow the investigation to take its course, avoiding hearsay and speculation," Hicks added. "I have every confidence in the BCA and County Attorney’s office to make a fair and just resolution.“

The man shot and killed by Hastings police on Monday, Oct. 1, was identified as 23-year-old Keagan Johnson-Lloyd.

BCA investigators said an officer fired after spotting the man, suspected in being involved in a stabbing at a group home. Johnson-Lloyd died at the scene.

Both the victim and the suspect were residents of the home. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, authorities said. The victim suffered multiple lacerations.

Just before 6 p.m., police received a call from a person who saw the suspect near the area of Highway 61 and 15th Street West. Two officers located the man walking on the 1500 block of Walnut street, according to the press release.

“At one point during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man,” the press release said.

No one else was hurt during the incident and there is no ongoing public threat, the press release stated.

The investigation came at the request of the Hastings Police Department. Investigators will evaluate both body and dash camera footage captured.

The BCA said it won't be releasing any names of the involved officers until all interviews have been completed.