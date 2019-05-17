The man, armed with a handgun, told the woman to give him her purse and phone. She complied, and the man fled south into an alley toward a residential area on South Grant Street.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 4 to 5-feet 8 inches tall, husky build with a deep voice. He was wearing a black ski mask with white markings/decorative designs and a black long-sleeve shirt with white markings down the arms.

The police department asks citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to secure personal property at this time.

If you have information about this incident or want to report any suspicious activity, call Ellsworth police at 715-273-5051 or 911.