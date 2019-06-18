Minnesota cops cracking down on speeders
ST. PAUL — Law enforcement in Minnesota will put extra attention on speeders through July 21.
More than 300 agencies will add extra shifts to combat speeding, which between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2018 accounted for 30 fatalities across the state, the Department of Public Safety said. Last year, 113 motorists died on Minnesota roads — the most in a decade — in speed-related crashes.
In 2018, speeding was a contributing factor in 23% of single-vehicle crashes.
The department also reported the 11 statewide motorcycle deaths so far this year are down from 14 at this time a year ago and speed is a leading cause of motorcycle crashes.
“Riders need to make sure they’re ready to ride every time they get on their bike,” said Bill Shaffer, Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center program coordinator. “That means wearing brightly colored protective gear, riding at safe speeds and taking steps to stay visible to other drivers.”