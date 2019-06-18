Minnesota cops cracking down on speeders

In 2018, speeding was a contributing factor in 23% of single-vehicle crashes.

The department also reported the 11 statewide motorcycle deaths so far this year are down from 14 at this time a year ago and speed is a leading cause of motorcycle crashes.

“Riders need to make sure they’re ready to ride every time they get on their bike,” said Bill Shaffer, Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center program coordinator. “That means wearing brightly colored protective gear, riding at safe speeds and taking steps to stay visible to other drivers.”