Two other children were found inside the home as well, unharmed.

Police received the initial call about 9:25 p.m. After no one answered the door at the home in the 500 block of Charles Avenue, they entered and saw blood in the house and then found the "gravely injured" victim. St. Paul Fire Department medics pronounced the woman dead.

The two children were found in a separate room.

An arrest was made in the case about 10 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Arundel Street, about a half-mile from the woman’s home. The man arrested, Shakee Shabazz Miller-Brantley of Minneapolis, is believed to be known to the woman who was killed, said Steve Linders, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department.

Miller-Brantley, who will turn 28 on Sunday, is being held on suspicion of homicide. He has previous convictions for domestic assault, aggravated robbery and assaulting an officer, all in Hennepin County, according to state court records.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is expected to determine a cause of death after an autopsy. The woman’s name will be released after positive identification is made, police said.

This is the city’s 13th homicide of 2019, according to St. Paul police.