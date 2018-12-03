FHS bands present sounds of the season
Farmington High School bands will present their annual holiday concert, "All is Calm, All is Bright," at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10.
This free concert will feature a variety of seasonal selections performed by students in the wind ensemble, symphonic band and jazz one.
Audiences will be treated to favorites such as "Silent Night" and Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride."
The bands will also premiere new music, including the "Minor Alterations 2" and "Snow Day Celebration."
For more information, visit www.farmingtontigerbands.org.