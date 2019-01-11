Recap: Akin Road Elementary turns 30

Local businesses and benefactors made donations enabling the purchase of matching T-shirts for all students and staff. Fifth grade students participated in a contest to create the design of the shirts. The winning design was revealed during the Jan. 4 assembly. Students then gathered outside in the unusually warm weather to form the number 30 for a commemorative picture. A picnic is planned for later in the spring to continue the celebration.

The elementary school opened in 1988. It was the fourth school building and the second dedicated elementary school in District 192. In 1988, the science lab and music room were new additions to the elementary program. The number of computers in the lab doubled from 15 to 30. The library boasted electronic checkout, card catalog and inventory. Despite these modern amenities, when asked what they liked best about the new building, students replied, "the carpeting, the sky lights, and we each have our own locker."

Doug Henke was the first principal of the school and he wrote this for the 1988-89 yearbook: "We are proud to have a school which is one of the very best buildings anywhere. We are also fortunate to have the teachers we have. They are definitely the best anywhere. And, it's exciting to be living in a growing community which has the advantage of being close to everything while still retaining a small-town friendliness."