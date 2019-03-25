Dakota County Technical College to host spring open house April 4
Dakota County Technical College will host an open house from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, featuring campus tours, paying for college guidance, program information and more.
This event, held in the west atrium, provides the chance to view classrooms and labs. Additionally, you can talk one-on-one with instructors and staff. A PSEO information session will begin at 5 p.m.
Application fees will be waived at the event. Attendees will have the chance to win a $2,000 or $1,000 scholarship for either summer 2019 or fall 2019 classes.
The event is free and open to the public. To view more information or to RSVP visit www.dctc.edu/go/open-house.