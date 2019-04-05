Rogue Robotics team engineers winning season

"At one time during the first day of competitions, we were in first place out of 63 teams and the second day we ended up dropping to third place out of 63 teams and that got us into the playoffs," said head robotics coach Spencer Elvebak. "We had a really great season and our robot performed well."

The team's mission aims to offer students an opportunity to develop an interest in STEM and build other valuable team and life skills. Each year, the Farmington 2987 Rogue Robotics team explores the power of creativity and teamwork while teaching students how to discover and take part in learning life and business skills, Elvebak said.

The ultimate goal is to spark a passion for learning and creativity among students, Elvebak said.

The team won an imagery award during the competition this year. Judges comments included how the team did a good job of branding with its team logo, display and colored LED lights.

Cami Schachtele, 17, devoted at least 20 hours a week working on the robotics team.

"My main job was to build the field elements that are built out of wood and it is what the robot uses to score points like the rocket, the cargo ship, the loading station and the habitat zone where they climb so I build all of that out of wood," she explained.

Schachtele said being part of the team offers so many opportunities for learning and fun. She plans to study marine biology at the University of Tampa and believes these skills will benefit her in her pursuit of science, even though she will not directly study computers or engineering.

Team member Jeisabella Loza took on the role as the media person who networked with the community and planned team building events. She also led the Cillian Jackson project where the team worked together to build a custom wheelchair for a Farmington toddler.

Both Schachtele and Loza encourage students to come and visit to find out more about the team. The team is always looking for new students to contribute to the team robot build and competition next year.

"I want to be a physician and our team has a huge stigma that it is just for those who want to go into computer science — we have had a super successful season on and off the field, and honestly I hope to connect with everybody and possibly become a mentor," Loza said.

"We want to be more involved with the community and we want the community to become more involved with us because we are doing more than building robots," Elvebak said.

For more information on Rogue Robotics or to find out about volunteering and sponsorships opportunities, connect with the Farmington High School Rogue Robotics team on its team Facebook page or email selvebak@farmington.k12.mn.us.