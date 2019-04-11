DCTC and Inver Hills Community College to hold joint gala

"Presenting a joint gala is one of the many creative ways that Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College are coming together to celebrate the wonderful support of our many community partners," said Michelle Boe, executive director of foundations and community relations at DCTC and Inver Hills. "We are excited for the colleges to team up to present an entertaining evening of glitz and glamor that will ultimately help students succeed in school and graduate with less debt."

Held at Brackett's Crossing Country Club in Lakeville, the theme of the gala will be "A Night in Hollywood." The event will begin with a social hour and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a program with award presentations, a live auction and more.

Cory Hepola, the 9 a.m. to noon host on WCCO Radio, will host the event.