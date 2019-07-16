Farmington Superintendent Jay Haugen announces retirement

"I am here tonight to say that after 30 years as a school administrator, 23 years as a superintendent and eight years in Farmington, all great things ... but it is time for me to say I do intend to retire, I do intend to step away at a point this year," he said.

Haugen began his tenure leading the school district in June 2011, after five years as the superintendent at the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan School District. Prior to that, he worked as superintendent in Sleepy Eye and for the Minnesota Department of Education.

Haugen reported he plans to leave the school district in four months, but said he will discuss a plan to move forward with the school board and district staff on how best to proceed during this transition.

Touting areas of excellent work underway with teaching and learning, Haugen said he feels confident the school district will continue to inspire and support students in their personal efforts to go after their "sparks" and passions with learning and achieving.

Haugen expressed gratitude and said he has been honored to lead the district, adding he has received support and love from the community during his tenure.

"We just want to extend our gratitude from the district for the last eight years and for the announcement you provided to the board not very long before the meeting tonight," said Julie Singewald, board vice chair.

The school board's executive committee will work to put information together in the next two weeks and will discuss a plan of action at the August work session on a replacement process. Singewald said the school board appreciates Haugen's flexibility during this transitional period when it works to hire a new superintendent.