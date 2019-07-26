Farmington School District 192 updates strategic plan

Mission, principles

The mission statement reflects how Farmington schools will provide a student-centered culture that radiates a dream of an entirely new educational world that ensures each student continuously achieve one's highest aspirations that demonstrate responsibility to communities.

Berg explained how the system allows for passion for continuous growth, humanitarian purpose, personal reflection that gives meaning to learning, individual empathetic agency and radical trust in self and others.

Guiding principles that need to be part of the plan include answering affirmative to the questions:

• Does it advance the strategic plan?

• Does it honor agency or ownership?

• Does it leverage the strengths of the learner?

• Does it cultivate the learner?

• Does it ignite the application of learning?

• Does it ensure equity?

• Does it protect the well being of the learner?

Plan objectives, strategies

The strategic plan objectives cover three areas.

All learners possess the capacity and resiliency to create opportunities and master challenges.

Berg said all learners can work continuously to achieve academic and personal goals.

The last objective is how each learner leads beneficial change locally and globally.

Berg broke down five strategies the district will work toward:

Strategy 1: The district will cultivate a holistic education system that unifies community members, parents, staff and students.

"We will nurture an empathetic culture with a shared voice that creates and strengthens relationships in our community," Berg said.

Strategy 2: The system dynamics will be distinguished by adopted guiding principles.

Strategy 3: The district will ensure the individual agency that is conducive to student-driven learning.

Through guidance, reflection, collaboration and self-direction, learners will have ownership over their learning.

"All learners will have the freedom and support needed to pursue their passions and pathways in learning," Berg said. "Each learner will take risks and develop a growth mindset."

Strategy 4: The district will exude a presence to exhibit uniqueness and indispensability.

"Farmington schools will optimize communication between students, families, staff and the greater community," Berg said. "The schools will grow in its ability to appreciate cultural and individual differences and create bridges between students, staff, families and the greater community."

Strategy 5: The district and give knowledge meaning.

Results from plan

Berg said the district will continue to encourage all students to have real-world learning experiences within themselves and beyond the classroom through a personalized and individualized system.

The district will create a system of competency-based coursework with meaningful assessment.

The schools will work to create flexible environments that support student-driven learning.

Berg added how the plan will create an environment where all students can discover, pursue and reflect on personal educational goals through curiosity-driven learning experiences.