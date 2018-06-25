Improvements to Schmitz-Maki Arena approved

"All three firms have experience in the design of arena improvement projects," said Randy Distad, city parks and recreation director.

"In fact, Stantec was the staff's first choice and was selected to work with the city on the construction documents and construction management of the arena improvements that occurred in 2010," he added.

Stevens was the city staff's second choice during the selection process. Only two proposals were submitted to the city from Stantec and Wold Architects.

"It's important to note the proposal submitted by Wold Architects and Engineers includes utilizing Stevens Engineering expertise in arena improvements as a partner to assist with developing the preliminary design and construction cost estimates," Distad said.

City staff reviewed both proposals and recommended Wold Architects and Engineers to complete the arena's preliminary design and construction estimates based on four reasons, Distad said.

• understanding the scope of services,

• partnership with Stevens Engineering

• proposed cost to complete the work

• previous experience with completing the city's facility analysis study.

Wold projected the cost at $9,500 while Stantec estimated $22,810.

The ice rink work is slated to begin in July and conclude in October. The work is part of a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan for the ice arena.

Ice rink work including moving the re-surfacer room to northeast corner of the building to improve safety, Distad said. Now the resurfacer has to cross the area where players exit and enter the ice.

In addition, locker rooms will be built for boys and girls hockey teams and a new concession room is planned where the resurfacer is located on the ground level.

The project budget of $82,326 will come from the arena's CIP Fund balance.

More rink improvements need to be made to bring the rink up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and address moisture that is causing concrete block to deteriorate.