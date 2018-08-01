Sauser files to remain on Farmington School Board

Sauser, completing her second term, was appointed to the Minnesota School Board Association Board and now serves on its executive committee. She said she has been able to share what Farmington is doing with the state and the nation.

Sauser enjoys visiting the schools, she said, and is constantly impressed by the lengths teachers go to personalize their instruction to each student.

Sauser and her husband, Aaron, have lived in Farmington for 14 years. The children are in grades 2 and 6.

There are three seats on the Farmington School Board that will be up for election on Nov. 6, 2018.