The city is currently determining what the costs of having the office at City Hall would be. City staff are working on a contract for the rental space and human resources relationship between the city and the DBB.

"We thought it would be a good thing for Farmington to reach out to the group and say we would be willing to do this," Wendlandt said.

The DBB also plans to recruit a new executive director after Jan. 1, 2019, with the intention of the having a new director by the end of May.

"We have also offered our services to help them with that recruitment," Wendlandt said.

In February, the City Council approved a 20-year lease with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The contract states the USDA will pay the city $29,545 each year for the first 10 years, and $19,575 each year from 2011 to 2020.

Farmington City Administrator David McKnight reported how the city of Lakeville has done this kind of work, partnering with the Dakota County Technical College.

"We have the space here and I think it is a good thing for us," McKnight said.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson and council members, Terry Donnelly, Robyn Craig and Katie Bernhjelm were in agreement how a partnership could be beneficial for the city.

Farmington City Council will review and potentially approve a future leasing contract with the DBB in future months.