"We have been steadily busy," Rosemount City Clerk Erin Fasbender said. "We've had more voters than we had in the primary so far."

At Rosemount City Hall, early votes can be cast 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except on Saturday, Nov. 3, when the polls will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 5, the polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting provides the option to bring home a ballot to review or vote on the spot. Early ballots taken home must be returned by 3 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

If you like to place your ballot inside the vote-counting machine, you can vote beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30.

In 2016, new legislation allowed voters to deposit their ballot seven days prior to Election Day.

At the Oct. 15 Farmington City Council meeting, Farmington City Administrator Dave McKnight reported 700 early voters cast early ballots as of the end of the day.

This year Fasbender said voting will be easier and there are more readily available options to vote in person as well as online or through mail.

"Since we have more options for voters now, I think that has an impact on our numbers," Fasbender said.

Voters will find the voting lines shorter due to check-in poll pads or iPads available at polling precinct locations.

"The poll pads are a way for registered voters to look themselves up versus the paper copy and the devices ask them to state their names and they can look themselves up in the system," Fasbender said.

If voters register on Election Day, Fasbender said they will need a form of ID with the most current address or a second form of ID like a student ID or a utility bill that shows a home address.

There will be seven precinct locations in Rosemount and six in Farmington. To locate your polling location, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us or www.ci.farmington.mn.us.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Write-in candidates

Farmington Election Clerk Cindy Muller said as of Sept. 19, Farmington has 12,696 registered voters.

Since there is a write-in campaign for one Farmington City Council candidate, Muller said she expects it may take longer for final vote results to be finalized.

During her 20-year tenure, Muller said she was not aware of an organized, write-in campaign conducted by a City Council candidate.

Farmington City Council write-in candidate Joshua Hoyt posted a Facebook video this week urging his supporters to consider voting just for him and writing his name in only instead of voting for a second candidate due to the mathematical percentage numbers he needs to reach in order to win in the election.

When asked if there are any rules or reminders for voters who plan to cast write-in votes, Muller said there are a couple reminders.

Muller said if voters write-in a name and do not fill in another candidate, that ballot would be valid and that vote will be counted. With a write-in vote, Muller said the name needs to be clearly legible.