Farmington City Council unanimously approved the Vitals Standard Service agreement during the Oct. 15 meeting.

"Having looked at it and seeing the progression they have made in the last year with Vitals and what Dakota County Social Services have done, they have done a good job of steering clients to the app," Farmington acting Police Chief Gary Rutherford said.

Dakota County was the first county in the state to roll out Vitals Aware Services last February.

The new smartphone app technology is designed so first responders can better recognize, communicate and de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation and safely resolve incidents.

Marketed as the first real-time service designed to empower individuals with special needs, the app will allow a vulnerable person or family member to register youth or adults' information online. Family members can register a family member's name, address, diagnosis, triggers and calming techniques, along with other vital information.

The service strives to give families of special needs youth or adults with mental illness and dementia a new resource that can potentially increase safety and promote a peace of mind for caregivers. The child or adult can wear a Vitals beacon in the form of a keychain, a necklace, debit card or bracelet.

Last year, the city of Farmington decided to opt out of the county-wide implementation due to high start-up costs and low subscriber numbers of clients within the city.

Since then, app subscribers have increased from four to 22, and the total countywide numbers have exceeded to more than 300 subscribers.

"I think they are generally eager to get law enforcement clients on board," Rutherford said. "I think the product has a lot of potential and I don't think they have realized it yet.

"My recommendation is to go forward with this and we would need the full three-year contract to evaluate it," he added.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson said some neighboring cities, initially, were not impressed by it.

Rutherford said that was due to lack of clients who signed up for the app within the county. Rutherford commented about emails he saw from other law enforcement agencies that reported some reservations when Vitals began.

"Since then, the county has been working more closely with the people from Vitals to steer clients there," Rutherford said. "It is going to rely on us promoting the product, and it is my understanding that there is $10,000 in the 2019 budget for this program."

Council member Robyn Craig said she attended a Vitals app meeting several months ago. She found there could be a potential of 600 people within Dakota County that could sign up for the app.

Council member Katie Bernhjelm asked Rutherford if there are any blindsides to the Vitals app technology.

"Some internal discussions we have had at the police department are if the fire department responds to medical and crisis calls, and whether they could use it," Rutherford said. "The biggest thing is expanding Vitals client base, and we know many clients who have it now and we (police) know how to de-escalate their triggers."

Autistic children and adults could benefit from the app, Rutherford said, especially since those with autism usually prefer not to be touched.

Funding for the Vitals phone app was approved for the 2019 budget.

"Through negotiation, we were able to reduce their quote from the current costs of $8,238 for three years to $6,500 for three years," McKnight said.

Two weeks ago, McKnight said the program provider negotiated a three-year subscription of $6,500 for the app. The contract term will end Dec. 31, 2021.

At this time, the ongoing annual cost after 2021 is estimated to be $3,000 per year.

"In addition, because we are willing to pay the cost of the subscription in full in January 2019, the city would have access to the program once the city council approval is obtained," McKnight said.