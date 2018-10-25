Education: Attended University of Northwestern, St. Paul

Family: Husband Rob and three young children: Gideon, Shalom and Solomon

Occupation: Legislator

Community involvement: Active member of the Apple Valley Chamber and Dakota County Regional Chamber

What experience and talents would you bring to public office?

I'm a lifelong Minnesotan, a mother and have an extensive professional background. As a mother, I care about the future for our children in our state. As your current state representative, it is my priority to invest our state resources wisely, cut waste, and implement tax relief for families and small businesses so people can keep more of their hard-earned dollars to reinvest in our economy. I will continue to work across the aisle and advocate for common sense solutions that improve life for Minnesotans.

I am committed to be an advocate for taxpayers and a voice for our community by authoring legislation to provide tax relief for families, seniors and veterans; as well as school funding increases and funding for the Minnesota Zoo. I strive to be accessible and provide responsive constituent services.

I would be honored to continue to serve this district for another two years.

What problem or issue are you passionate about addressing and how would you do so?

During my campaign, I have appreciated hearing the priorities of our community — and that feedback shapes my priorities.

My focus is to ensure you are able to keep more of your hard-earned dollars. Addressing and stopping the rising cost of health care remains my top priority. Families in our community need more health care insurance choices and continued protection of their relationship with their doctor. I will oppose the full government takeover of our health care system through single-payer, which would result in a $3,000 tax increase on every man, woman and child if implemented.

Another top priority is to conform our Minnesota tax code with the federal tax overhaul so all Minnesotans can receive the benefits of tax relief. Additionally, I will continue to fight for our community so our schools receive their fair share of funding so they have the resources to innovate and educate tomorrow's workforce.

From a budgetary standpoint, what is the greatest obstacle the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

As a mom and a member of the House K-12 Education Finance Committee, ensuring we have adequate funding for our schools is very important to me and I am proud to have supported strong investments in our schools every term I have served in the Legislature. Every child deserves a world-class education and I will continue to be an effective advocate for the schools in our community.

I believe it is important for us to more effectively fund special education, especially since the federal government has yet to follow through on its commitment in this area. Tomorrow's future begins today, and I support targeted investments in early childhood education to best prepare our youngest learners.

The greatest obstacle we have faced is Gov. Mark Dayton vetoing emergency education funding and I am hopeful that the next governor will be more cooperative in ensuring that our schools get the funding they need.

End-of-session gridlock is a recurring theme at the Capitol. What specific measures do you support to increase transparency and reduce partisanship?

The legislative process is open to the public and requires public hearings for bills. All bills and amendments are posted online prior to any committee hearing or presentation in the House or Senate. While transparency is built into the process, there is room for improvement.

I personally work hard to approach issues with an open mind and work across the aisle to find solutions. I would be supportive of reforms that would prohibit consolidating multiple subjects into a single omnibus bill, for example, an education omnibus bill ought to only contain provisions that are education-related.