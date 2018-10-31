Even though Aldi and Hy-Vee have purchased land at the Vermillion River Crossings commercial shopping area, no plans have been received by the city yet.

Last year an Aldi representative said the grocery chain planned to open around Thanksgiving 2018, but ground has not been broken.

In August, Farmington City Council approved a 12-month extension submitted from Hy-Vee on the final platting of land to build a new grocery store at Vermillion River Crossings. Hy-Vee bought land for a future grocery store and convenience store.

Adam Kienberger, the Farmington community development director, said the project will begin when Hy-Vee seeks final approvals for site plans and building permits.

Border Foods International also bought 1.06 acres of commercial land to build a fast food restaurant. There is no timeline yet on when the Taco Bell building may undergo construction.

EDA strategic plan

The Farmington Economic Development Authority met Oct. 25 to discuss how the group will be working on setting goals for the 2019-21 strategic plan.

Rusty Fifield and Jessica Green from Northfield Securities met with EDA members to talk about the strategic planning process and how the first session will take place later this month.

The conversation will aid with the formulation of the EDA's strategic plan. The group will talk about the budget or financial resources and the staff's time and human resources able to be deployed on city projects for the next three to five years.

Every three years the EDA strategic plan expires. The current one expires at the end of 2018.

Broad initiatives

The current 2016-18 EDA strategic plan priorities included five broad initiatives:

• Develop tools for promoting growth and development in Farmington.

• Develop strong incentive policies to ensure proper use of tools.

• Explore plans for acquiring land for new industrial development.

• Complete the development of Vermillion River Crossings.

• Define and utilize the existing or future resources of the EDA.

At the upcoming work session, the facilitators will lead the EDA to discuss what strategies worked well and where improvements can be made.

"Ultimately, we have our 2040 Comp Plan that has just been updated and is out for our neighboring jurisdictions' review," Kienberger said.

The 2040 Comp Plan outlines all the city's projects to include projections for population, employment, changes to land use, transportation, infrastructure and various other components.

At the upcoming work session, facilitators will direct and lead discussion.

"They will help the EDA prioritize and build consensus so the members can prioritize and then this always leads back to a discussion on resources to create an actionable plan," Kienberger said.

Downtown façade grants

Farmington EDA approved two Downtown Façade Improvement Grant programs at the Oct. 25 meeting that will be forwarded to Farmington City Council for final approval.

Craig Holford, who owns commercial properties on Oak Street, was granted the maximum amount of $10,000 to complete work on a project. The project total is estimated to cost $32,844. The improvements consist of replacing awnings and repair and replacement of brick and mortar joints.

The EDA also approved a façade improvement grant to Paul Otten who owns two commercial properties at 400 Third St. and 311 Oak St. The total projects cost is estimated to run about $7,783.48. The grant was approved for $3,891.74 that included cleaning and sealing of the awnings and repair and painting of the building's exterior.