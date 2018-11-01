Opioid addiction, taxes are issues Garofolo wants to tackle

Pat Garofolo

Address: Farmington

Campaign online: www.patgarofalo.com

Education: Mankato State University

Family: Married, two children and Kira the puppy

Occupation: Network engineer

What experience and talents would you bring to public office?

I currently serve as the state representative for our area. For the previous two legislative terms, I've had the honor of chairing the Job and Energy Committee. During my time at the Capitol, I have a track record of working with both political parties to cut taxes, eliminate wasteful government spending and increase funding for roads and bridges in our area. I am one of the few legislators to have been endorsed by both business groups and labor groups.

What problem or issue are you passionate about addressing and how would you do so?

The opioid epidemic is absolutely devastating families across the nation. We need to hold the drug companies accountable while at the same time, expanding treatment programs for those suffering from addiction. Spending some on recovery is much more affordable than spending a lot on incarceration.

From a budgetary standpoint, what is the greatest obstacle the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

Our area is considered a wealthy area when compared to other parts of the state. Because of this, the biggest obstacle we face is people attempting to raise our taxes to pay for government services that would be used by the whole state. The best way to combat this is to elect those who will oppose tax increases and who instead will fight to lower the cost of government.