Here's your 2018 midterm election guide
Voters will find statewide, regional and local candidates on ballots Tuesday Nov. 6 for the midterm election. Here are some resources to help get informed before heading to the polls.
Get caught up on all our 2018 election coverage here.
Information on voter registration, sample ballots and election results can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website: www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting
Find your polling place here: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us