Red Bulls arrive in Middle East on 9-month deployment
Dozens of area Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait on a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, according to a news release Monday, Nov. 5. They join more than 600 soldiers in the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division leading Task Force Spartan, designed to build capacity, regional self-reliance and stability in 20 countries.
“It’s all about building relationships with our partner nations,” Master Sgt. Gregory Byrd, non-commissioned officer in charge of future operations, said in the release. “We are ready to start operating at our normal battle rhythm and get to work at the job we have been training to do.”
The Red Bulls spent just under a month conducting pre-deployment training at Fort Hood in Texas, including a Culminating Training Exercise with the 1st Army.
The 34th Red Bull Infantry Division is headquartered in Rosemount.
Deployed soldiers represent 228 communities, including these from Minnesota and Wisconsin:
Minnesota
- Farmington - 9
- Goodhue - 2
- Hastings - 9
- Lake Elmo - 1
- Maplewood - 3
- Northfield - 4
- Oakdale - 3
- Red Wing - 2
- Saint Paul Park - 1
- Rosemount - 15
- Stillwater - 3
- Woodbury - 16
- Zumbrota - 1
Wisconsin
- Hammond - 1
- Hudson - 4
- New Richmond - 1
- River Falls - 3
- Roberts - 1
- Somerset - 1