Klobuchar wins re-election bid for Minnesota

Close to midnight, 3,570 of 4,113 precincts reported Klobuchar leading with 61 percent.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin congratulated Klobuchar on her victory in a race that was never close.

“I’m proud to call Amy a friend and proud that she’ll continue to bring her personal brand of bipartisan leadership and her unflagging commitment to the people of this state back to Washington where she’ll keep working to improve the lives of the people back home in Minnesota and across our nation,” Martin said.

A September poll of likely voters by the Star Tribune of Minneapolis showed Klobuchar doubling Newberger’s votes. Another poll conducted in early November by Change Research showed Klobuchar leading by 15 percent.

Newberger, a self-described underdog and three-term state representative, expressed support for President Donald Trump throughout his campaign and said he would have voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, lower taxes and support the Mexico border wall.

Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006 and was re-elected in 2012. She previously served as Hennepin County attorney. She graduated from Yale University, earning a bachelor of arts degree in political science. She received her law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

According to a news release on Klobuchar’s official website, she ranked first among all 100 senators by Medill News Service for sponsoring or co-sponsoring bills that were enacted into law in the 114th Congress. More than two-thirds of the bills she sponsored garnered bipartisan support.

Klobuchar received increased media attention after Brett Kavanaugh’s response to her questionioning during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing. She asked him if he had ever drank to the point of not remembering things and he replied by asking about her own drinking habits. He later apologized.

Some of her supporters have named her a hopeful Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

The annual salary for U.S. senators is $174,000.