Angie Craig in the lead for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District

The race has drawn national attention as a key battleground for Democrats and Republicans hoping to secure majority of the House. Lewis won the open seat against Craig in 2016 by just under two percentage points.

Throughout her campaign, Craig's key platform priorities have included affordable health care options, such as allowing people to buy into Medicare; including two years of community or technical school after high school graduation in the public education budget; investing in internet access in rural areas; and a pledge to give tax cuts to the middle class and small businesses.

Craig, a former executive at St. Jude Medical, has said her experience in the medical device industry would provide her an informed perspective on health care policy.

Lewis has highlighted his support for Republican-passed tax cuts, and has said he would work to make the individual tax cuts under the Tax Cut and Job Acts permanent. He's also spoken about his support for dual enrollment for high schoolers seeking college credit, strengthening border control by building the wall proposed by President Donald Trump and improving school safety by providing funding to schools to use on resources such as additional officers or security vestibules.

In Congress, Lewis serves on the Budget, Education and the Workforce, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees and has sponsored 13 bills, with three approved by the House.

Prior to his election, Lewis worked as a conservative radio host for about two decades. He's said that the experience researching and discussing political issues prepared him for Congress, and he's touted his status as an incumbent as a strength.

Most polls, including the Cook Political Report, projected Angie Craig to win by about five percentage points leading up to the election.