Angie Craig ousts Rep. Jason Lewis in 2nd Congressional District

The victory marks the first time in 18 years that a Democrat has been elected to represent the district. It also signifies a key victory for Democrats across the country, who have been campaigning to flip at least 23 U.S. House seats to regain party majority.

“From the start, this campaign has always been about what we’re fighting for,” she said in her victory speech at Lone Oak Grill in Eagan. “What we’re fighting for — quality health care for every single American. It’s been about jobs and job skills for every person in this country. It’s been about taking dark, anonymous money out of politics in this country. And it’s been about listening and showing up.”

Craig, a former executive at St. Jude Medical, has said her experience in the medical device industry would provide her an informed perspective on health care policy.

Throughout her campaign, Craig’s key platform priorities have included affordable health care options, such as allowing people to buy into Medicare; expanding secondary education options, such as including two years of community or technical school after high school graduation in the public education budget; investing in infrastructure such as internet access in rural areas; and a pledge to give tax cuts to the middle class and small businesses.

“There are just too many of you out there to thank individually tonight. So many of who have touched my heart and made me a better candidate because you asked me to listen to your stories and I did. And I will take that to the United States Congress,” she told supporters Tuesday night.

Several attendees said that Craig’s campaign was the first for which they had volunteered.

Annie Treman, 35, said that the narrowness of Craig’s loss in 2016 pushed her to get involved in January of this year.

Looking up from checking results on her phone, she explained her support for the candidate aside from policy.

“Rather than going for the most progressive ideas, she takes everything into account,” Treman said. “She’s on the ground meeting with her constituents. That’s really garnered her a lot of support from Democrats and Republicans.”