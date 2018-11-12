Red Bulls take charge of Middle East task force

PREVIOUSLY: Red Bulls arrive in Middle East on 9-month deployment

"On behalf of the entire Red Bull Division, I can tell you, we are fully trained. We are prepared to seamlessly step in and execute the mission requirements," said Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell, the 34th's commanding general. "These Red Bulls that I represent are honored to be assuming command of Task Force Spartan and take the lead of Operation Spartan Shield."

Operation Spartan Shield is designed to maintain a U.S. military posture sufficient to strengthen U.S. defense relationships, build partner capacity and execute U.S. Central Command's contingency plans, the news release states. Task Force Spartan represents the army component of the operation.