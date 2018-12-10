City of Farmington receives two awards
In November, the City of Farmington was awarded the 2017 Water Fluoridation Quality Award and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2017.
The Water Fluoridation Quality Award was created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It recognizes public water systems that adjust the fluoride concentration in drinking water and achieve a monthly average fluoride level that is in the optimal range for 12 consecutive months in a calendar year. The Farmington Public Works Department manages the fluoridation of the city's water.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Farmington Finance Department — which is responsible for preparing the comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.