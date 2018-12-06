When the $1.5 billion is combined with $491 million in current budget reserves, the state could have nearly $2 billion in the bank.

The extra revenue could help fuel Governor-elect Tim Walz’s spending priorities including K-12 and higher education and health care. And it will likely drive Republican lawmakers' arguments that the state shouldn't implement a gas tax to fund road and bridge projects.

The full budget forecast was to be released later Thursday. It will analyze the state economy and use that information to predict tax dollars the state will receive. Walz, Governor Mark Dayton and leaders were scheduled to comment Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota leaders expected a surplus, even if a modest one, before Thursday’s announcement.

A report a month ago showed the state received $1.8 billion in taxes in October, $40 million more than predicted in a budget forecast last February. Individual income tax collections were up $824 million. Sales tax collections were down $23 million while corporate taxes rose $12 million.

The report about the two-year budget through October was similar to many monthly reports over the past year. The state’s two-year budget ends June 30.

A newly aligned Legislature, with a new DFL-controlled House of Representatives, convenes Jan. 8 with lawmakers’ No. 1 job of passing a new two-year budget expected to top $45 billion. Republicans have a one-vote lead over Democrats in the Senate.

Walz must use Thursday’s financial report as he draws up his budget proposal, due to be released next month. However, he likely will need to revise the budget after a late-February budget report. Legislators also will use that February report to produce their budget plans.

The Legislature must pass, and the governor must sign, a budget by July 1 or state government will be partially shut down. The Legislature is due to meet until May 20.

Most budget forecasts during Dayton’s eight-year term have produced at least modest surpluses. While his aides give him credit for the good budget news, economists tend to look more at national economic trends when predicting the Minnesota economy and budget forecast.