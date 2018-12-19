Four open seats on Farmington boards and commissions

"I think serving on a commission is a great way to get involved in your community," said Dirk Rotty, who serves on the Planning Commission. "It's the residents that make it up and if they're interested, they certainly can have their voice heard on a commission."

Applications are available at FarmingtonMN.gov/Apply. Applications can be sent to Cindy Muller at CMuller@FarmingtonMN.gov or dropped off at City Hall, 430 Third St. Applications are due Dec. 28.

Water Board members make decisions and advise City Council on water issues and infrastructure needed to provide water to residents. The Parks and Recreation Commission make recommendations concerning recreation and the parks and trail systems. The Planning Commission reviews and recommends a wide range of private development and planning activities occurring within the city. The Rambling River Center Advisory Board make recommendations regarding activities, program and operations for the center to the Parks and Recreation Commission.