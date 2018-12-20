City of Farmington files extension for 2040 Comp Plan

City planning manager Tony Wippler said after receiving comments from the Met Council, the city needs additional time to complete an update of the 2040 Comp Plan.

"The deadline we are looking at is August 31, and with that being said, we want to complete the plan as soon as possible," Wippler said. "This gives us some time to make sure we fully adjust to those comments so hopefully there will not be a lot of back and forth."

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson asked if Farmington was the only city that needed to make changes to the 2040 Comp Plan update.

Wippler said according to what he has heard from other consultants, other cities received similar comments from the Met Council.

"Due to the timing of receiving the comments, staff will not have the adequate amount of time to thoroughly vet the comments and make any necessary changes and or revisions to the 2040 Comp Plan document," Wippler said.

HR director leaving

City Human Resources Director Brenda Wendlandt will be leaving the city staff effective Jan. 25. She has worked for the city for nearly 22 years.

Wendlandt, 55, will be continuing her career in human resources and plans to move to Sarasota, Fla.

"My husband and I decided it is a good opportunity and it is a good time to have an adventure in our lives," Wendlandt said.

During the Farmington City Council work session Dec.10, City Administrator David McKnight proposed splitting the HR director position into two separate positions. One position would be the HR director job that would handle job recruitment, training, benefits, payroll, safety, union issues, workers' comp and policies. The second city position could manage communications, IT and other areas that will be discussed in the future.

The council consensus and discussion was to move forward with the recruitment of the HR director and bring back details about the job duties of the second administrative position in January.

Farmington Community Disaster Response

For the second year in a row, the Farmington Community Disaster Response engaged the community to donate items that were driven south to aid and comfort hurricane victims.

City Councilmember Robyn Craig said in November the group sent out a 53-foot semi truck with supplies and 551 buckets to help with cleanup. The supplies included toiletries, blankets, coats and bouncy balls.

"The truck made deliveries first to North Carolina and then down to Panama City, Florida," Craig said.

One truck stopped at Wallace Elementary School in North Carolina. Many of the students wrote handmade thank-you cards filled with words of gratitude and pictures.