The proposals were among more than two dozen brought forth by the work group. These suggestions for lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the board that licenses police officers came after the Star Tribune published a series of stories outlining the shortcomings in state law enforcement response and investigation of sexual assault and rape cases.

At their final meeting, members of the work group asked that lawmakers take up changes to state law. These changes would range from requiring trauma-informed training for police officers to setting up a statewide council to review responses to sexual assault. The group also proposed allowing law enforcement officers to take DNA samples from people arrested for committing sex offenses rather than waiting for the conviction of those individuals.

They also urged law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and the board that licenses officers to set up policies for investigating alleged sexual assault, training officers to handle reports of assault and adopting a culture of taking sexual assault seriously.

“We really need to start by agreeing that we think a crime has been committed in the same manner we believe that of other crimes reported," Teri McLaughlin, Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault executive director, said, "from that, we have a basis to move forward."

Attorney General Lori Swanson said the state should push to become a national model in its mechanisms for reporting and investigating sexual assault and providing resources to survivors. And while her term is set to end in January, Swanson said she would return to the Capitol next year to promote the recommendations.

And Swanson said she was confident that lawmakers and agency heads would feel compelled to act given the public attention drawn to this issue.

“I don't think that doing nothing is an option," Swanson said.

While the suggestions are a good start, conversations about implementation need to be ongoing, Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Paul Schnell said.

"While the report I think begins to address some of the broad range of practice issues that need to be addressed, I think it's incumbent and essential that we focus on rebuilding the trust of the victims," Schnell said.

Lawmakers could take up the proposals during the 2019 legislative session. Legislators are set to return to St. Paul Jan. 8.