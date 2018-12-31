Top 10: Hoyt wins council seat on write-in campaign

Although the midterm election had had a much higher voter turnout compared to four years ago, it wasn't the number of ballots cast that was the big story for Farmington, but rather who they were cast in favor of.

Newcomer Joshua Hoyt envisioned a run for Farmington City Council, but not until 2020. He said he changed his mind after the separation agreement between the city and former Police Chief Brian Lindquist in August. That prompted Hoyt to launch a grassroots write-in campaign, and one in which he garnered 2,336 votes to take second place in the City Council race and win a seat.

Without any professional political or campaign experience, Hoyt decided against door knocking and chose to reach out to residents via social media and posting large yard campaign signs.

"It is very empowering and it is an amazing feeling because we started 78 days ago with a situation that was not ideal, and people spoke and we continued to send a message that we need new and better leadership," Hoyt said after the Nov. 8 election.

Hoyt, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, has spent 15 years in retail and automotive sales along with financial sales and operations management experience.

"I work hard and love the city and am very passionate about what we have been able to do, and what we can ultimately do it together as a community moving forward," Hoyt said.

Hoyt said his top priorities would be to work on open communication, economic development and fiscal responsibility.

"I think we need our community to pull together and be actively involved and become educated, aware and involved overall with all situations and not just the negative ones but be proactive," Hoyt said.

Ready to provide true citizen representation, Hoyt contends he holds no political party affiliation.

"I believe that a misconception within politics is that the municipal level is not as important as it is," Hoyt said. "I think a lot of people get caught up in the state and national level, and they forget that the municipal level has such a huge impact on their day to day."